UN: 11 migrants drown off Libya; third shipwreck in week

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. migration agency says at least 11 migrants trying to reach Europe, including a pregnant woman, drowned when their boat capsized off the coast of Libya. At least 10 other migrants were rescued and returned to shore. Sunday’s disaster was the third migrant shipwreck in the Mediterranean Sea in a week. On Tuesday, at least 15 migrants drowned after their boat capsized off Libya, and five people died when their boat capsized Thursday off the coast of Lampedusa, Italy. The IOM’s Libya chief of mission tied the deaths to “the lack of comprehensive sea-rescue operations.” This year, some 500 migrants have died trying to cross the Central Mediterranean.