Athlete of the Week – Drew Kittelson, Blooming Prairie Football

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. (KTTC) - If there's one thing Blooming Prairie is synonymous with, it's outstanding quarterback play.

Drew Kittelson has taken over the role as primary signal caller for the Blossoms, and has been one of the best gun-slingers in the state.

"I was a little nervous the first couple games, but I've gotten over that," said Kittelson. "I feel like I'm throwing the ball pretty well."

Pretty well might be an understatement. Through three games, the junior has thrown for more than 800 yards and 13 touchdowns while completing 75% of his passes. Kittelson is the latest Blossom to flourish under Chad Gimbel's tutelage, which means a lot to the Blooming Prairie standout.

"It's a big deal," he said. "There have been a lot of good quarterbacks coming through Blooming Prairie, and to know that I'm filling the shoes and doing a [good] job, I'm happy with myself and where I'm at."

Being BP's starting quarterback is a big responsibility. After helping the Blossoms to their first state title a year ago, Kittelson has been a key part in keeping the top-ranked Blossoms the Number 1 team in Class A.

"He's waited for this opportunity and he's made the most of it," said BP Head Coach Chad Gimbel. "He's been a student over the last two years as an understudy, and this year it's been his shot and he's ran with it."

Kittelson stands at a legit 6-4 and is also an outstanding basketball. It's helped him on the football field, where he's averaging more than 5 yards per carry. His athleticism in the pocket makes him uniquely hard to defend at the high school level.

"He's a very good runner when he takes off and runs with the ball, and he can pick up a lot of yards. He's a willing runner. That's important," Gimbel said. "Having that dual threat quarterback is very difficult on defenses to contain the passing game and a second runner in the box."

Drew Kittelson of the Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms is this week's KTTC Athlete of the Week.