Austin Police asking public for information after 3-year-old seriously injured in hit-and-run

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -- Austin Police are investigating after a boy was injured in a hit-and-run on Saturday night.

According to a news release from the Austin Police Department on Monday, a 3-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle at about 10 p.m. near the intersection of 1st Street and 3rd Avenue SW.

Police said the boy was airlifted to Rochester after sustaining several serious injuries in the accident.

Witnesses reportedly described the vehicle as a dark colored SUV. The make and model is unknown. There may be damage near the passenger side headlight.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Austin Police Department, and anyone who lives in the area with a camera system is asked to check it for video from the period of time when the crash happened.