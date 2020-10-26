Barrett swearing-in differs markedly from ‘superspreader’

WASHINGTON (AP) — This time they mostly wore masks. It’s been only a month since President Donald Trump’s Rose Garden event to announce he was nominating Amy Coney Barrett to serve on the Supreme Court. That was a packed Rose Garden celebration for friends and allies of the president and his high court nominee that turned into a coronavirus superspreader event. But when the just-confirmed Barrett returned to the White House on Monday to take her constitutional oath, the celebration was moved to the broader South Lawn, chairs for guests were spread about 6 feet apart, and the mask-wearers greatly outnumbered those who declined to cover their faces.