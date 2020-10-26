Detroit Schools is released from 11 years of state oversight

DETROIT (AP) — A commission has released the 47,000-student Detroit Public Schools from more than a decade of state financial oversight, restoring full control of the district’s finances to the city’s elected school board. The Detroit Financial Review Commission on Monday approved waivers handing control back to the district. The last time the district was fully in charge was in 2009 before a series of state-appointed emergency managers were installed with the directive to fix a district neck-deep in red ink whose students routinely scored at or near the bottom on standardized tests. The federal government raised questions in 2008 about the district’s $53 million in spending.