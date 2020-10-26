Driver hits power pole, outages reported in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Crews are working to restore power to some Rochester residents after a vehicle hit a power pole on Monday morning.

Shortly after 7 a.m., the Rochester Police Department and Rochester Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of 19th Street NW and 21st Avenue NW.

A witness at the scene told KTTC that the driver of the mini van lost control, hit a power pole and flipped. RPD Sgt. Joel Blahnik said the driver told officers he fell asleep at the wheel.

Power lines were down along 19th Street NW and 21st Avenue NW.

The witness said the driver was able to get out of the van on his own and was not injured. Witnesses at the scene also told KTTC they had lost power.

An RPU supervisor at the scene, Todd Keach, said 171 customers were without power as of Monday morning following the crash.

Rochester Public Utilities is working to safely remove the lines and damaged power pole. The witness said RPU told them not to leave their house for two hours due to safety concerns regarding the downed power lines.