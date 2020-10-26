Florida police chief dies in single-engine plane crash

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — Officials say Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham died in a single-engine plane crash in north Florida. Marion County Sheriff’s officials say Graham was the only person in the plane when it crashed Sunday morning. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash. Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn says Graham had recently received his pilot’s license. Graham had been in the Ocala police department for many years. He left in 2008 to become chief in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He returned to Ocala to head the agency when the police chief resigned in late December 2011.