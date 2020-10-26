Hurricane Zeta closes in on resort zone of Mexico’s Yucatan

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Zeta is closing in on the Caribbean coast of the eastern Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico, whipping the resorts around Tulum with rain and wind before an expected landfall in the middle of the night. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Zeta had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph) late Monday, when it was centered about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Tulum. Zeta is predicted to lose some power while crossing the peninsula, before regaining hurricane strength in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday while heading for the central U.S. Gulf Coast and a likely landfall Wednesday night.