Israeli museum plans to sell off rare Islamic antiquities

JERUSALEM (AP) — A museum in Israel has sparked outrage with plans to sell dozens of rare Islamic antiquities, including centuries-old carpets, armaments and ceramics, at a public auction. The Museum for Islamic Art in Jerusalem plans to put 190 pieces on the block at Sotheby’s in London on Tuesday and to auction off more than 60 antique watches and timepieces later this week. The rare pieces are expected to fetch millions of dollars. Israeli authorities have condemned the sale. The items up for bidding include a 15th-century helmet decorated with inlaid silver calligraphy, a 12th-century bowl depicting a Persian prince, and carpets from Egypt and what is now Turkey.