Law enforcement cracks down on Minneapolis street racing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Law enforcement officers pulled over more than 100 vehicles in a crackdown on drag racing in downtown Minneapolis and surrounding suburbs this past weekend. Authorities issued 29 citations and booked 22 people as area law enforcement agencies partnered to stop drag racers. Police say a dozen firearms were recovered, one person was arrested for drunken driving and four others were detained on fleeing charges. Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder says drag racing this year has been “more egregious.” Last month, police opened fire hydrants to flood downtown streets and deter drag racing.