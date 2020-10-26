 Skip to Content

Maryland looking past Northwestern debacle toward Minnesota

For Maryland, the best part about a short week that features a matchup with Minnesota on Friday night is that the Terrapins didn’t have to dwell too long on their miserable season-opening performance at Northwestern. The team arrived home around 4 a.m. Sunday after a 43-3 defeat on Saturday night. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa showed up at 11 to discuss the game with coach Michael Locksley, an hour before the entire team got tested for COVID-19. Then came a review of the horror show against the Wildcats, and by the latter part of the afternoon the players were instructed of the game plan for Minnesota.

