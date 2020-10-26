Minnesota reports 1,578 more COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Monday that 1,578 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests. Twenty-five of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 135,372 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state to date, including 13,574 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 379 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 120,421 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

The Department also reported more than 23,400 more COVID-19 tests in Monday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 2,710,177. About 1,783,933 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, MDH said, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also reported in Monday's update that four more people have died from COVID-19 in the state. All four of the people were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, the Department said.

A total of 2,353 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. Health officials said 1,649 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH also said a total of 9,588 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 2,558 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

