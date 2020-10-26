 Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

9:22 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Andover def. Coon Rapids, 25-8, 25-19, 25-15

Breck def. St. Paul Academy, 25-11, 25-13, 25-18

Centennial def. Osseo, 25-18, 25-13, 25-9

Champlin Park def. Elk River, 25-18, 25-10, 24-26, 25-22

Chisholm def. Eveleth-Gilbert, 25-16, 25-12, 25-7

Eagan def. Farmington, 25-14, 25-19, 25-14

Fillmore Central def. Lewiston-Altura, 25-22, 25-14, 25-15

LILA def. Liberty Classical, 25-10, 25-7, 25-6

Lake Park-Audubon def. Mahnomen/Waubun, 25-22, 25-14, 25-18

Lakeville North def. Apple Valley, 25-10, 25-8, 25-14

Lakeville South def. Rosemount, 25-19, 25-16, 25-17

Lanesboro def. Houston, 25-20, 25-17, 25-22

Mankato Loyola def. Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC, 25-16, 25-16, 25-14

Minnehaha Academy def. Blake, 25-11, 25-15, 25-13

PACT Charter def. Kaleidoscope Charter, 25-6, 25-0, 25-7

Rogers def. Park Center, 25-4, 25-12, 25-3

Roseau def. Park Rapids, 25-17, 25-14, 25-16

Southland def. LeRoy-Ostrander, 25-11, 25-23, 25-20

St. Anthony def. Brooklyn Center, 25-12, 25-14, 25-17

St. Paul Central def. St. Paul Washington, 25-12, 25-13, 25-15

St. Paul Johnson def. St. Paul Como Park, 18-25, 20-25, 25-18, 25-20, 18-16

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

