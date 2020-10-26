New this week: ‘This Is Us,’ Baby Yoda, ‘The Craft’ redone

This week’s new entertainment releases includes the returns of Baby Yoda in season two of “The Mandalorian” and “This Is Us” on NBC. A hidden gem from director Bong Joon Ho is also being made available. The Korean filmmaker, whose “Parasite” took best picture back in February, made the 2003 film “Memories of Murder,” but it never got a wide release in the U.S. On Tuesday, Neon brings it to VOD. And Ben Platt stars in Natalie Margolin’s streaming “The Party Hop,” a play she wrote for Zoom during quarantine in one week in early April.