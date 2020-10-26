Palestinian teen dies after West Bank chase by Israeli army

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — An 18-year-old Palestinian has died after being chased by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank, but the circumstances of his death are in dispute. Relatives of Amer Snobar say that Israeli troops beat him to death, while the Israeli army said the man fell and hit his head while troops were chasing him. A Palestinian hospital conducted an autopsy on Sunday and said it would take up to a week to get the results.