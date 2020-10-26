Questlove’s quest: To find woman who bought him a turntable

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The founder of the hip-hop group The Roots wants to find the woman who bought a turntable and records for him when he was 5. Ahmir Thompson is better known as Questlove. He posted about his quest on social media over the weekend. He wrote that he was in Portland, Maine, in 1976 when he made friends with a stranger. He said he knew talking to strangers was a no-no but says “my instincts paid off.” Now he’s hoping to find Ellie.