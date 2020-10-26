Record Cold this month

It has felt more like the middle of December than late October the past ten days. It's actually been a record for the most day-time high temperatures below 40° in the month of October. We've now had 9 consecutive days with high temperatures below 40°. The previous record was 6 such days in October of 1887. Temperatures are expected to be in the middle 30s on Tuesday which would bump our consecutive streak to 10 days!

Within this cold-stretch of days, we've set 2-day-time cold high-temperature records on the 23rd and 25th. With both days around 20° below average. The good news, temperatures will slowly warm throughout this week!

Temperatures are expected to return to the 40s on Wednesday and continue to stay just above the 40° mark through Friday. High temperatures should jump into the lower 50s for Halloween! Mostly sunny skies are expected on Saturday with overnight lows staying in the middle and lower 30s. Dry and quiet conditions will dominate the forecast this week with dry conditions expected through the weekend.

Nick