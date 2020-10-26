Tom Cotton is campaigning hard, just not for reelection

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Republican Sen. Tom Cotton is on the ballot again six year after being elected in a heated race, but this time his campaign’s focus isn’t on Arkansas. Cotton doesn’t have a Democratic rival and he has millions in campaign funds to spend. So he’s run ads in battleground states, hit the trail with Senate colleagues and gone to events in Iowa and New Hampshire. Cotton’s schedule has all the hallmarks of someone focused on the White House in 2024. His campaign is also an example of a missed opportunity for Democrats in this year’s election.