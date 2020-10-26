UPDATE: Missing Rochester man last seen at Austin Hy-Vee

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -- As of Monday evening, Andrea Gonzalez said that there was a tip that David Janson's car may have been seen at a Hy-Vee in Austin.

Gonzalez said that she did review the footage and spotted Janson's car there multiple times over the weekend. However, Janson was not at the store on Monday.

Gonzalez said that she passed out flyers throughout Austin to businesses and people advertising about Janson's status as missing person.

The search for Janson's whereabouts are ongoing.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 72-year-old man.

According to police, David Edward Janson was seen around 2 a.m. Friday getting gas at the Kwik Trip near 20th Street SW and Broadway Avenue in Rochester. Janson was driving a 2001 Silver Honda Accord with Illinois plates. His plate number is 226-0227.

Janson is 6 foot 2 inches tall, weighs 205 pounds and has white hair. He was last seen wearing a red and black fleece and black sweatpants.

According to his family, Janson is a Type 2 diabetic and does not have his medication with him.

"He's not one to take off like this, especially in the middle of the night at 2 a.m.," Janson's son, Ariel Gonzalez said.

Janson left without his cell phone, leaving his family with no way to contact him. His children agree this is abnormal behavior for Janson. They don't believe he met up with friends and say this was likely an impulse decision.

"He was a truck driver for over, gosh, 15 to 20 years," Janson's daughter Andre Gonzalez said. "He knows the streets very well and different counties and small side streets, things like that. So, really anywhere you see a car that looks like his, question it. Look into it. Try to match the plates. I think we need everyone's help. We can't do this alone."

"We miss him and just want him to come back," she added.

If you have any information on Janson's whereabouts, call RPD at 507-328-6800 or call 911.