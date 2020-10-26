Walz to visit Cannon Falls, announce funding for Lake Byllesby dam project

CANNON FALLS, Minn. (KTTC) -- Gov. Tim Walz signed a historic $1.9 billion bonding bill last week, funding construction projects across Minnesota.

One of those projects involves improvements to the Lake Byllesby Dam, located on the Cannon River.

According to a news release from the governor's office, Walz will be in Cannon Falls, attending the project's groundbreaking.

Dakota County received $6 million from the state for the project, which will design improvements to the hydroelectric generating facility. That includes replacing out-of-date turbines.

The event gets underway at 10:45 a.m.