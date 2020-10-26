With Election Day looming, Pence returns to Minnesota

HIBBING, Minn. (KTTC) -- With Election Day just one week from Tuesday, the Trump campaign is continuing its efforts to win Minnesota.

Vice President Mike Pence returns to the state on Monday, visiting Hibbing in northern Minnesota.

It's another airport rally for the Trump campaign, being held at the Range Regional Airport. Things get underway at 1 p.m.

The White House maintains that Pence will continue to campaign despite being exposed to top aide Marc Short, who tested positive for COVID-19. Both the vice president and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for the virus on Monday morning.