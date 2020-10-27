200-pound tortoise is back home after escaping Alabama pen

SARDIS CITY, Ala. (AP) — A 200-pound tortoise named Sparkplug that escaped from a pen in Alabama is back home after a few days on the lam. The 60-year-old African spurred tortoise lived in an enclosure in Etowah County but escaped on Thursday. Owner Ty Harris tells The Gadsden Times a motorist who spotted the animal along a road took it to his 200-acre property in Marshall County. Word spread on social media and farmers were able to track the movements of the big reptile as he plowed up soybean fields. Harris says the man who initially found Sparkplug on the road brought it back on Saturday.