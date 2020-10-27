A one-man ‘A Christmas Carol’ fills theater need in pandemic

NEW YORK (AP) — What does the theater community desperately need during a time of social distancing? An actor who can play multiple characters onstage every night. Enter Jefferson Mays. Mays is readying a new one-man version of “A Christmas Carol” for the holidays, playing some 50 characters. He’s the perfect man for the job, having won a Tony Award for playing 40 characters in “I Am My Own Wife” and nominated for another for playing nine roles in “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.” The broadcast is designed to help regional theaters, which have lost as much as 80% of their income after theaters shuttered in the spring.