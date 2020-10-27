Asia Today: Thailand: Woman probably infected in quarantine

BANGKOK (AP) — Health officials in Thailand says it’s likely that a French woman who earlier this month tested positive for the coronavirus became infected when she stayed under quarantine at a hotel near Bangkok. The 57-year-old woman tested positive after she and her family flew on Oct. 15 from Bangkok to the island of Koh Samui, where she experienced symptoms of the disease. Her case was one of the few of local transmission reported in Thailand over the past several months. After her infection was confirmed, the communal areas of the hotel where she stayed were checked, and traces of the coronavirus were found in its gym area.