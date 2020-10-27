Cold Sunshine today, Warmer days ahead

Bright, chilly conditions are on tap for the region Tuesday as a gradual warm up is on the way for later in the week. Today, we'll see temperatures warm into the low 30s with mainly sunny skies. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

Chilly conditions remain for the region overnight as lows fall into the mid 20s with mainly clear skies. Winds will be light out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

A pleasant warm up moves in for the midweek as high pressure remains in control of the region. A dry and sunny weather pattern is expected to persist throughout the week. Afternoon highs will finally warm back into the low 40s on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 40s on Thursday and Friday with abundant sunshine.

There is nothing spooky about this years Halloween forecast, as seasonal conditions return to the region. Saturday looks to be the warmest day of the week as high temperatures warm into the low 50s and mostly sunny skies. The average high in Rochester this time of year is 53 degrees.

Temperatures will quickly cool back into the low 40s on Sunday with highs in the low 50s returning for the early half of next week. Abundant sunshine is expected.