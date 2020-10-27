Evers calls for self-imposed lockdown as cases hit record

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Tony Evers is calling for Wisconsin residents to voluntarily shelter in place as the number of coronavirus infections hit a new daily record.

State health officials reported 5,262 cases on Tuesday, a new daily record. They also reported the virus was a factor in 64 additional deaths, another daily record.

Evers told reporters during a teleconference that he wants people to stay home and limit their interactions to their immediate family. The governor issued a stay-at-home order in March when the pandemic began but the conservative-leaning state Supreme Court struck it down.

A state appeals court last week blocked another Evers order limiting the size of public indoor gatherings.

By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press