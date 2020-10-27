Fraught election puts faith leaders through a political test

Both President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden have been endorsed by faith leaders. But for clergy members who try to tackle thorny moral matters without overtly backing a candidate, the campaign has tested their ability to reconcile religious values and politics. That challenge comes in part from a year when almost every issue on religious Americans’ minds can spark a partisan debate. The unavoidable nature of presidential politics has left some clergy counseling divided families and others fielding attempts to nudge them left or right.