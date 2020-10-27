Hurricane warning for New Orleans as Zeta swirls over Mexico

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — A hurricane warning has been issued for the U.S. Gulf Coast including New Orleans. The National Hurricane Center is urging people to prepare now for life-threatening conditions late Wednesday from Morgan City, Louisiana, to the Mississippi/Alabama state line. Zeta has been moving across Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula as a tropical storm after making landfall just north of the ancient Mayan city of Tulum. It’s predicted to become a hurricane again over the Gulf of Mexico and make landfall again Wednesday night. Zeta’s top winds were 70 mph early Tuesday, centered about 560 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River.