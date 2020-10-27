Lithuania upset over soon-to-open Belarus nuke plant

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — The Baltic nation of Lithuania has sent a protest note to Belarus over a planned nuclear power plant close to their shared border that is to start operating in November. The Astravyets nuclear power plant, 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Vilnius, Lithuania’s capital, is to start production Nov. 1-10. In recent weeks, residents living near the Belarus border have been given free iodine pills and evacuation drills have been held in case of a radiation leak at the new Russian-built plant, which has been plagued by problems. The two countries are already at odds after the presidential election in Belarus that opposition members and Lithuanian officials say was rigged.