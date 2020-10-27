New protests loom as Europeans tire of virus restrictions

MILAN (AP) — Italy is bracing for another day of protests in cities nationwide against virus-fighting measures that have closed restaurants and bars early and shut down gyms and swimming pools. Yet Italy is not alone. Discontent with renewed restrictions aimed at stopping the surge of coronavirus is growing all over Europe as the continent grapples is with how to act before its hospitals become overwhelmed again. Nightly curfews have been implemented in French cities and restaurants and bars in Italy must close at 6 p.m. Schools have been closed in Northern Ireland and the Czech Republic. German officials have ordered de-facto lockdowns in some border areas. Yet governments are finding a less compliant public this time around, even as the continent has seen over 250,000 confirmed deaths.