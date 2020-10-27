No-visitor policy begins Wednesday for MCHS facilities in SE Minnesota

(KTTC) -- Mayo Clinic Health System is instituting a no-visitor policy at its facilities in the southeast Minnesota region.

According to a news release Tuesday afternoon, the decision is a response to increasing community spread of COVID-19.

The no-visitor policy begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday and will continue until further notice. It does not include Rochester hospitals or clinics.

There are exceptions to the policy that allow one visitor including:

Pediatric patients

End-of-life patients

Birth of a child

Outpatient care if patient requires physical or cognitive assistance

"Our test positivity rates continue to increase in southern Minnesota, which indicates there is more community spread of the virus," said MCHS Southeast Minnesota Regional Chair of Clinical Practice Dr. Deepi Goyal in a news release. "We know these restrictions can be difficult for some patients and their families, but we believe it is necessary to take these steps to protect our patients and our staff."

