Poland’s PM defends abortion ruling, condemns protests

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister has defended the tightening of the country’s abortion law and condemned massive nationwide protests led by women’s rights activists. He said Tuesday that they shouldn’t be happening amid heightened coronavirus restrictions and decried “acts of aggression.” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was reacting to five days of massive protests across Poland against a ruling Thursday by the country’s top court that declared abortions due to fetal congenital defects unconstitutional. On Monday, protesters led by women’s rights activists blocked traffic for hours in most cities and also gathered outside churches.