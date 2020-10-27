Reimagining ‘The Craft’ for a new batch of aspiring witches

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 1996 film “The Craft” starring Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell and Rachel True was a modest box office hit at the time, but became a cult classic over the years for coven-curious teen girls who watched the R-rated film at sleepovers. So it was only a matter of time before someone decided to dust off the Gen-X property and update it for a new generation. “The Craft: Legacy” contains nods to its predecessor but it’s also very much for Generation Z, with a more feminist plot and a trans character. Zoe Lister-Jones wrote and directed the film, which hits VOD Wednesday.