RPD talks missing person cases, updates David Janson case

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Missing person cases are no stranger to the Rochester Police Department (RPD) and investigator Chris Weber. He spoke with us Tuesday about how the department tries to solve such cases.

There is no set amount of time required to declare a person as "missing." However, when a person is suspected to be missing, RPD acts quickly.

"They're something we like to get started on right away as soon as we realize someone is missing.," Weber said.

From there investigators interview those closest to the missing person including family members, friends and coworkers. This is to pick up on the person's habits and tendencies. Those are used to predict to where the person might be heading. Weber said speed is key in these cases because a person could be on the move and cover ground quickly.

The missing person's information is also uploaded to a national database where any law enforcement officer across the country that comes across the person will be able to tell if that person is missing.

"The sooner we get that in that network which is a nationwide network, the sooner we can find that person," Weber said.

New Clues

There are new clues in the case of 72-year-old David Janson. He's been missing since early Friday morning.

Monday we learned his car was spotted at a Hy-Vee in Austin. By Tuesday, police found the car in Austin, but Janson was not in it.

There isn't much else to go on, making the case difficult.

"He doesn't have his cell phone to track and he's not using his financial transactions," Weber said.

He believes finding Janson will be up to community members helping out.

Weber said if you see someone that looks out of place or confused, question it and call police. Janson might be on foot in the Austin area.

One tell-tale sign might be what Janson is wearing. He was last seen in a bright red fleece jacket and black sweatpants. However, with the cold temperatures here, that jacket could be a flag for anyone looking out for him since he isn't dressed for the weather and hasn't used a credit or debit card to buy other clothes or get cash.

If you see David Janson or know anything about his whereabouts, you're asked to call the Austin PD, RPD, or 911 to get Janson medical attention immediately.