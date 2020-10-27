Shorewood Commons resident dies after found in snow Monday morning

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A resident of Shorewood Commons died on Monday after she was found lying in the snow on a Rochester resident's property.

According to the Rochester Police Department, a man found 92-year-old Marion Keith lying in the snow near his property in the 300 Block of Highland Court SW. The man told police she appeared to be dead. Police said this happened at about 7:45 a.m.

RPD and paramedics responded and took her to Saint Marys, but life-saving measures were not successful.

Police said staff at Shorewood Commons had reported Keith missing. She could reportedly be seen on camera at about 2 a.m., with her jacket on leaving the assisted-living facility.

Staff said earlier she had gone to the lobby, but they brought her back to her room. RPD said staff thought she had gone back to bed, but instead she had left.