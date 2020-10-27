Snowfall temporarily stalls fall harvest in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The October snowfall has temporarily stalled Minnesota’s fall harvest. Combines are quiet and corn is in limbo for now as farmers wait for dry, warmer temperatures. University of Minnesota Extension crop scientist Tom Hoverstad says that in his 40 years of work he doesn’t remember a fall like this where farmers are waiting for snow to thaw and fall of the corn stalks. The good news is before the October snow fell, most farmers were ahead of schedule. Hoverstad says the early planting season was followed by an ideal growing season which could result in a banner year for some corn growers.