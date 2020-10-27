 Skip to Content

Social media CEOs to face grilling from Republican senators

New
12:26 pm National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Less than a week before Election Day, the CEOs of Twitter, Facebook and Google are set to face a grilling by Republican senators who accuse the tech giants of anti-conservative bias. Democrats are trying to expand the discussion to include other issues such as the companies’ heavy impact on local news. The Senate Commerce Committee has summoned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Google’s Sundar Pichai to testify for a hearing Wednesday. The CEOs have agreed to appear remotely after having been threatened with subpoenas.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

