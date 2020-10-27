South Dakota medical groups promote masks, countering Noem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s largest medical organizations on Tuesday launched a joint effort to promote mask-wearing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as the state suffers through one of the nation’s worst outbreaks. It counters Gov. Kristi Noem’, who repeatedly countered the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations to wear face coverings in public. The Department of Health reports the number of hospitalizations from COVID-19 broke records for the third straight day. Groups representing doctors, nurses, hospitals, school administrators and businesses promoted mask-wearing, warning that the state’s hospitals could face a tipping point in their ability to handle virus cases.