Still hampered by virus, US casinos want aid in recovering

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The U.S. casino industry is seeking tax and regulatory relief from the government as it tries to recover from a coronavirus outbreak that cost states more than $2 billion in lost tax revenue while casinos were shut down for four months this year. Ninety percent of casinos have reopened, but they are operating at restricted levels. The head of the gambling industry’s national trade group says additional financial aid is needed for casinos and their workers. In an online speech Tuesday at a casino conference, American Gaming Association President Bill Miller said the industry is coming back but needs a hand.