Texas council outlaws social worker bias against clients

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas council has rescinded action that would have allowed social workers to turn away clients on the basis of their disability, sexual orientation or gender identity. By a unanimous vote on Tuesday, the Texas Behavioral Health Executive Council restored protections of those clients who had been stripped from state social workers’ code of conduct Oct. 12. The previous vote, which came at Gov. Greg Abbott’s direction, took place during a joint meeting with the Texas State Board of Social Work Examiners. In a statement, the Texas chapter of the National Association of Social Workers applauded Tuesday’s vote, saying that it “was the right decision.”