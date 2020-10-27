Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Adrian def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-13, 25-10, 25-12
Albany def. Melrose, 25-13, 25-19, 25-19
Belle Plaine def. Norwood-Young America, 25-16, 26-24, 25-22
Benson def. BOLD, 19-25, 26-24, 25-14, 10-25, 16-14
Bertha-Hewitt def. Verndale, 23-25, 25-23, 29-27, 25-20
Big Lake def. Princeton, 25-20, 25-21, 25-15
Blue Earth Area def. Fairmont, 25-21, 25-21, 25-20
Brainerd def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-10, 25-21, 25-15
Breckenridge def. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, 25-12, 25-16, 20-25, 25-15
Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Crosby-Ironton, 17-25, 26-24, 25-15, 22-25, 15-12
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop, 21-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-17
Cannon Falls def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-14, 25-11, 25-11
Chanhassen def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-21, 25-18, 25-14
Chaska def. Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 25-18, 25-12, 25-14
Cloquet def. Moose Lake/Willow River, 25-11, 25-13, 25-14
Concordia Academy def. New Life Academy, 25-9, 25-7, 25-12
DeLaSalle def. Richfield, 25-21, 25-15, 25-18
East Ridge def. Forest Lake, 25-12, 25-8, 25-23
Eden Valley-Watkins def. Paynesville, 21-25, 25-23, 30-28, 22-25, 15-10
Edgerton def. Murray County Central, 10-25, 25-22, 25-21, 23-25, 15-8
Ely def. Silver Bay, 25-7, 25-12, 25-13
Esko def. Carlton, 25-19, 25-13, 25-18
Fosston def. Park Christian, 25-21, 25-7, 26-24
Frazee def. Perham, 25-18, 25-11, 25-23
Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 25-23, 25-15, 25-14
Grand Rapids def. Hibbing, 25-12, 25-11, 25-16
Greenway def. Hermantown, 25-27, 25-20, 25-22, 25-22
Hayfield def. United South Central, 23-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-16
Henning def. New York Mills, 25-13, 25-18, 25-16
Hinckley-Finlayson def. Ogilvie, 25-19, 26-24, 15-25, 28-26
Holy Angels def. Columbia Heights, 25-13, 25-6, 25-9
Irondale def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 21-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-23
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton def. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 25-21, 21-25, 26-24, 25-18
Jordan def. Holy Family Catholic, 25-19, 25-19, 14-25, 25-21
Lake City def. Pine Island, 25-13, 25-18, 25-16
LeRoy-Ostrander def. Glenville-Emmons, 28-26, 25-14, 25-23
Litchfield def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-17, 25-18, 25-21
Mankato East def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-20, 25-20, 25-13
Maple Lake def. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 25-20, 25-23, 14-25, 25-13
Marshall def. Jackson County Central, 25-5, 25-21, 25-18
Minneapolis Roosevelt def. Minneapolis Edison, 25-9, 25-19, 25-11
Minneota def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-11, 25-13, 25-16
Minnetonka def. St. Michael-Albertville, 23-25, 25-12, 25-19, 25-22
Monticello def. St. Francis, 25-4, 25-15, 25-12
Moorhead def. Bemidji, 25-21, 25-16, 25-18
Mora def. Milaca, 25-14, 25-18, 25-22
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta def. Hancock, 22-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-21
Mounds View def. Park (Cottage Grove), 25-12, 26-24, 25-20
Nashwauk-Keewatin def. Northland, 25-6, 25-11, 25-7
New Prague def. Orono, 25-15, 28-26, 25-12
Norman County East def. Fertile-Beltrami, 26-24, 17-25, 25-21, 25-22
North St. Paul def. Henry Sibley, 25-17, 25-20, 25-19
Northeast Range def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-15, 24-26, 30-28, 25-17
Northfield def. Austin, 25-9, 25-14, 25-10
Nova Classical Academy def. Maranatha Christian, 25-17, 25-16, 25-15
Osakis def. Brandon-Evansville, 25-22, 28-30, 25-17, 25-20
Pipestone def. Worthington, 19-25, 25-22, 25-16, 23-25, 15-9
Rochester Century def. Winona, 25-21, 25-14, 25-17
Rochester Mayo def. Owatonna, 25-13, 25-12, 25-17
Royalton def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-21, 25-13, 25-18
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 25-11, 24-26, 25-13, 25-13
Sacred Heart def. Red Lake County, 25-13, 25-23, 25-17
Sartell-St. Stephen def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 14-25, 25-11, 25-12, 25-15
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Tri-City United, 25-22, 25-17, 25-11
Spring Grove def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-8, 25-12, 25-14
St. Cloud Cathedral def. Pierz, 17-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-12, 15-10
St. Louis Park def. Robbinsdale Cooper, 25-17, 25-14, 25-15
St. Peter def. St. James Area, 24-26, 25-23, 25-23, 22-25, 15-12
Stewartville def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 25-17, 25-18, 25-17
Stillwater def. White Bear Lake, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-18, 25-22, 25-18
Underwood def. Rothsay, 25-19, 25-23, 25-15
Waconia def. Hutchinson, 19-25, 20-25, 25-18, 25-16, 15-6
Watertown-Mayer def. New London-Spicer, 19-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-20
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Blooming Prairie, 25-12, 25-10, 25-14
Wayzata def. Buffalo, 25-16, 25-6, 25-14
Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. Mountain Lake, 25-14, 25-17, 25-13
Win-E-Mac def. Ada-Borup, 25-23, 17-25, 27-25, 21-25, 15-10
Woodbury def. Roseville, 25-16, 27-25, 25-22
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com