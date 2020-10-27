Two men killed when car collides with semi near Windom

WINDOM, Minn. (AP) — Two men from Waite Park have died after their car collided with a semi in southwestern Minnesota. The State Patrol says 30-year-old Hussein Hassan Noor and 25-year-old Abdiqadar Yunis Abdir were killed Monday when their Ford Focus collided with the semi on Highway 62 west of Windom Monday. The patrol says Noor was driving and Abdir was a passenger. The driver of the semi, a 25-year-old man from Slayton, was not injured.