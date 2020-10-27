UN cancels in-person meetings after report of 5 COVID cases

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations has canceled all in-person meetings this week after a U.N. member nation reported five cases of COVID-19 among its staff. Assembly President Volkan Bozkir initially canceled meetings Tuesday to allow contact tracing, but Secretary-General Antonio Guterres later recommended the longer suspension to assess “the extent of the exposure” and complete contact tracing. He did not identify the country, but diplomats said it was the African nation of Niger, which is not only a member of the General Assembly but is serving a two-year term on the 15-member Security Council.