Virus cases spike at Milan’s La Scala, Naples’ San Carlo

MILAN (AP) — The number of performers at Milan’s famed La Scala opera house who have tested positive for the coronavirus has risen to 21, even as the theater was forced to close due to new government restrictions aimed at curbing the virus’ resurgence. La Scala spokesman Paolo Besana confirmed Tuesday that 18 members of the world-class chorus and three woodwind players in the orchestra have the virus. That comes after two singers, including tenor Francesco Meli, tested positive, ahead of planned concert performances last week of “Aida.’’ Italian media also reported that 12 positive cases had been reported at the San Carlo Theater in Naples, affecting management, the orchestra, chorus and dance troupe.