Warmer weather is finally on the way

After record-breaking temperatures this morning, warmer weather might finally be on the way! The morning temperatures at the Rochester International Airport this morning dropped to 11° which beat the previous record for today's date of 13° set back in 1936.

High temperatures Tuesday stayed below 40° for the 10th consecutive day which adds to our record 9 days with high temperatures below 40° this month. We should finally make it above the 40° mark on Wednesday.

High temperatures Wednesday are expected to warm into the middle 40s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest around 10-15 mph.

High temperatures take a little dip on Thursday with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Seasonable conditions are still expected for Halloween! Highs will warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s with partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows Saturday night should stay in the lower 30s and upper 20s. Dry conditions are likely through the middle of next week!

Nick