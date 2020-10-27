World Series sets another low for television viewers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers’ 6-2 Game 3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays was the least-watched World Series game ever, beating the record set two days earlier in Game 2. Nielsen Media Research says Friday night’s game was seen by an average of 8,156,000 viewers age 2 and higher on Fox. Game 2 was seen by an average of 8,950,000 and Game 1 by an average of 9,195,000. Tampa Bay’s win Saturday night was seen by an average of 9,332,000 and the Dodgers’ on Sunday by an average of 10,059,000. Before this year, the only World Series game with less than 10 million viewers was Philadelphia’s rain-interrupted Game 3 win over the Rays in 2008.