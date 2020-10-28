All about Section 230, a rule that made the modern internet

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Twenty-six words tucked into a 1996 law overhauling telecommunications have allowed companies like Facebook, Twitter and Google to grow into the giants they are today. Under the law, internet companies are generally exempt from liability for the material users post on their networks. Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act provides a legal “safe harbor” for internet companies. But both Republicans and Democrats argue that Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms have abused that protection and should lose their immunity. Section 230 probably can’t be easily dismantled. But if it was, the internet as we know it might cease to exist.