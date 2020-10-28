Arizona Democrats target once-solidly red 6th District

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Democrats are targeting one of four solidly Republican U.S. House districts with a polished candidate who has a big fundraising edge against a wounded GOP incumbent. Although the party makeup of Arizona’s congressional delegation has been remarkably stable for the past decade, Democrats hope to change that this year with Dr. Hiral Tipirneni. She is challenging five-term Republican Rep. David Schweikert in the suburban 6th District that takes in much of north Phoenix, Paradise Valley, Scottsdale and Fountain Hills. Only the 2nd District has flipped between Republican and Democratic control since the 9th district was added after the 2010 census.