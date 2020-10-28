Breezy and not as cold today; warmer days are ahead

Sunshine and brisk winds today

Slightly warmer air is blowing into the region today ahead of a weak storm system that is approaching the Upper Midwest from the west, meaning we'll stand a chance to experience the first official above freezing temperatures in almost a week! Expect mostly sunny skies throughout most of the day with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 40s and southwest winds that will turn more to the west later in the afternoon occasionally reaching 20 miles per hour. The gusty nature of those winds will add an unpleasant chill to the air, of course, making it feel like the teens in the morning and lower 30s during the afternoon hours.

A chilly end to the work week

After a bright and cold Thursday that will feature high temperatures in the upper 30s, but less wind in the area, we'll see a few snowflakes in the area early Friday as a weak storm system grazes the area to the north. Expect flurries or very light snow showers to start the day with increasing sunshine in the afternoon with temperatures warming to the lower 40s.

A ridge aloft will be building in from the west, meaning warmer air will slowly work its way into our part of the Midwest later in the week and for the weekend.

A windy weekend

South winds will pick up again for Halloween Saturday ahead of a cold front that will be migrating through the Upper Midwest. We'll have a fair amount of sunshine throughout the day, working with those southerly winds to warm temperatures to the lower 50s. It likely won't feel like the 50s at all, unfortunately, as those winds will occasionally reach 35 miles per hour in the afternoon and evening.

Sunday looks windy and colder behind the cold front with occasional sunshine during the day and high temperatures only in the upper 30s. Winds from the northwest may reach 30 to 40 miles per hour throughout the day, making it feel rather raw at times.

Milder weather next week

Warmer air will build in for the early part of next week, helping our temperatures reach the upper 40s by Monday and then mid and upper 50s for the middle section of the week. Should that happen, it will be the first above normal warmth in almost three weeks.