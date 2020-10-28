Justices deny fast, new look at Pennsylvania ballot deadline

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it will not grant a quick, pre-election review to a new Republican appeal to exclude Pennsylvania absentee ballots received after Election Day. But the court’s order left open the possibility that the justices could take up and decide after the voting whether a three-day extension to receive and count absentee ballots ordered by the state’s high court was proper. The issue would take on enormous importance if Pennsylvania turns out to be the crucial state in next week’s election and the votes received between Nov. 3 and Nov. 6 are potentially decisive.